Isaiah Stewart headshot

Isaiah Stewart Injury: Misses final five playoff outings

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 2, 2025

Stewart (knee) didn't play in the Pistons' final five games of their first-round playoff matchup with the Knicks.

Stewart's right knee inflammation allowed Paul Reed to receive increased playing time before the Pistons were eliminated from playoff contention. Stewart averaged 6.0 points, 5.5 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.4 blocks in 19.9 minutes across 72 regular-season appearances in 2024-25. The 23-year-old big man should be healthy coming into the 2025-26 campaign.

Isaiah Stewart
Detroit Pistons
