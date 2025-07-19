Ja'Kobe Walter News: Chips in 19 points in SL loss

Walter posted 19 points (5-12 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 6-6 FT), three rebounds, three steals and one assist across 27 minutes in Saturday's 98-88 Summer League loss to the Kings.

The 20-year-old tied the game-high marks in steals and three-pointers while finishing as Toronto's second-leading scorer. The No. 19 overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, Walter will look to build on his rookie campaign next season, during which he averaged 8.6 points, 3.1 rebounds and 1.6 assists across 21.2 minutes per game in 52 regular-season outings.