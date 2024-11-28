Ja'Kobe Walter News: Double-double in Wednesday's start

Walter produced 14 points (6-14 FG, 2-10 3Pt, 0-1 FT), 11 rebounds, five assists and two steals in 28 minutes during Wednesday's 119-93 win over New Orleans.

The 19th overall pick in the 2024 Draft returned from the G League and made a splash, recording his first career double-double against a Pelicans roster missing most of its key frontcourt players. The performance was definitely an encouraging one for Walter, and the 5-14 Raptors should have no problem finding minutes for him if the Baylor product is ready for a regular role.