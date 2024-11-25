Ja'Kobe Walter News: Rejoins parent club

Toronto recalled Walter from the G League's Raptors 905 on Monday, Michael Grange of Sportsnet.ca reports.

After a recent six-game absence due to an AC joint sprain in his shoulder, Walter proved his health during a two-game stint in the G League over the weekend. In his two appearances for the 905 on Friday and Sunday, Walter logged 44 total minutes and tallied 33 points (14-27 FG, 4-12 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 11 rebounds, three assists and three steals. Now that he's back with Toronto, Walter could factor into the rotation for Monday's game in Detroit with Gradey Dick (calf) sidelined for the contest.