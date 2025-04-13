Jalen Smith Injury: Iffy for Sunday
Smith is questionable for Sunday's game against the 76ers due to a headache.
Smith is a late addition to the injury report ahead of Chicago's regular-season finale. The veteran big man's playing time has been sporadic lately, appearing in six of the past 11 games while averaging 12.7 minutes. However, He's played double-digit minutes three times during that stretch and totaled only 12 minutes in the other three contests.
