NBA DFS: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 6

After busy Tuesday and Wednesday nights, we're back down to a true mid-size slate Thursday. There are some intriguing matchups despite just six games being on the ledger, but there are quite a few big names whose availability bears monitoring leading up to tip-off.

Slate Overview

Listed spreads/totals are from FanDuel Sportsbook and current as of Thursday, 3/6 @ 12:30 a.m. EST:

Chicago Bulls at Orlando Magic (-7.5) (O/U: 219.0)

Philadelphia 76ers at Boston Celtics (-14) (O/U: 222.5)

Indiana Pacers (-2.5) at Atlanta Hawks (O/U: 247.0)

Golden State Warriors (-10) at Brooklyn Nets (O/U: 224.5)

Houston Rockets (-4.5) at New Orleans Pelicans (O/U: 228.0)

New York Knicks at Los Angeles Lakers (-4) (O/U: 228.5)

The betting lines for Thursday give us plenty to unpack, and there's certainly a chance for some movement on both spreads and totals as the day unfolds Thursday. The biggest favorite of the night, the Celtics, could see their projected advantage shrink if Jayson Tatum and Kristaps Porzingis are out again, although the fact Tyrese Maxey is already ruled out for the Sixers will help keep Boston a favorite. The rest of the night could end up being very competitive overall, and there is plenty of potential for high-scoring clashes.

The game most likely to meet or exceed expectations in that regard is the Pacers-Hawks matchup, considering the pace and defenses of both teams, as well as the fact it already carries the highest projected total of the slate. The last two games of the night – the Rockets-Pelicans and Knicks-Lakers battles – could also finish with totals over the 230-point mark considering the talent on all four teams.

Injury Situations to Monitor

Tyrese Maxey, PHI (back): OUT

In Maxey's absence, Jeff Dowtin and Jared Butler could handle most of the point guard minutes if Kyle Lowry (hip) also remains sidelined, while Qutentin Grimes' usage could skyrocket.

Jayson Tatum, BOS (shoulder): QUESTIONABLE

If Tatum sits out a second straight game, Al Horford would be in line for another spot start while Derrick White and Jaylen Brown could be the biggest beneficiaries on the first unit.

Tyrese Haliburton, IND (hip): QUESTIONABLE

If Haliburton can't play, Ben Sheppard and T.J. McConnell could handle the majority of point-guard minutes, while Andrew Nembhard, Pascal Siakam and Myles Turner would all be set for big boosts in usage.

Nikola Vucevic, CHI (calf): DOUBTFUL

In Vucevic's likely absence, Zach Collins and Jalen Smith will continue to handle center duties while Coby White and Josh Giddey (if able to play through his questionable tag) will be in line for big bumps in usage.

Other notable injuries:

Fred VanVleet, HOU (ankle): OUT

Jonathan Kuminga, GSW (ankle): OUT

Josh Giddey, CHI (quadriceps): QUESTIONABLE

Jrue Holiday, BOS (finger): GTD

Kristaps Porzingis, BOS (illness): GTD

Paul George, PHI (groin): QUESTIONABLE

Cole Anthony, ORL (toe): QUESTIONABLE

LeBron James, LAL (foot): PROBABLE

Luka Doncic, LAL (knee): PROBABLE

Trae Young, ATL (Achilles): PROBABLE

Austin Reaves, LAL (calf): PROBABLE

Elite Players

We have three players with a five-figure salary on Thursday's slate: Luka Doncic ($11,400), Jayson Tatum ($10,400) and LeBron James ($10,300).

Doncic was back over 60 FD points in his most recent game Tuesday against the Pelicans, and he hasn't scored less than 41 in any of his first six games with the Lakers.

If Tatum can play through his questionable tag, he'll face a depleted 76ers team and could see less than a full workload if the Celtics live up to their status as the biggest favorites of the night.

LeBron scored 57.6 FD points in his most recent game against the Pelicans, and he's scored at least 42.9 in six of the last seven games.

Expected Chalk

Other likely chalk plays include:

Zion Williamson, NOP ($9,500)

Zion has scored 49.7 to 59.5 FD points in three straight and at least 44.9 in six of the last seven contests overall, which should make him very popular Thursday.

Jalen Brunson, NYK ($9,200)

Brunson just saw a three-game streak with at least 49 FD points snapped, but he should be in for a heavy workload in what could be a wire-to-wire battle versus the Lakers.

Stephen Curry, GSW ($9,000)

Curry comes into Thursday on a hot streak that's seen him average 55.1 FD points and shoot 51.0 percent from three-point range over his last four games, which should help remain highly rostered at his salary.

Paolo Banchero, ORL ($8,900)

Banchero went off for 74.6 FD points in 39 minutes against the Raptors on Tuesday and also recorded 56.7 three games ago, tallies that should ensure a high roster rate at his salary Thursday.

Derrick White, BOS ($7,000)

White's 58.6 FD-point effort Wednesday and the possibility that Tatum and Porzingis are both sidelined again Thursday should keep him highly rostered at his salary.

Key Values

Brandin Podziemski, GSW at BKN ($6,400)

Podziemski is in the midst of a strong eight-game starting stint, one where he's averaged 32.2 FD points on the strength of 14.6 points, 6.5 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.3 steals across 30.6 minutes per contest. Podziemski has exceeded 30 FD points eight times in 14 February games overall, a sample that includes three tallies of more than 40 FD points. That's very enticing upside for his salary, and the opposing Nets have also surrendered 37.1 percent three-point shooting to two-guards, adding to his appeal.

Tari Eason, HOU at NOP ($6,000)

Eason just put up 36.8 FD points in just 25 minutes against the Pacers via a 16-point, 14-rebound double-double on Tuesday, and he's averaged 32 FD points over his last five games while shooting 55.0 percent, including 47.6 percent from behind the arc. The versatile third-year pro can check off every box on the stat sheet, and Thursday, he'll take on a Pelicans team that's ranked No. 24 in offensive efficiency rating to second-unit players (45.4) while also allowing 47.4 percent shooting in that split. New Orleans is also giving up the second-most FD points per game to power forwards in the last 15 contests (52.5) and Eason is averaging 42.7 FD points per 36 minutes with Fred VanVleet off the floor, two more factors adding to his appeal.

Andrew Nembhard, IND at ATL ($5,600)

Nembhard may take the court without Tyrese Haliburton on Thursday, a scenario in which Nembhard averages 28.7 FD points per 36 minutes, and the latter checks in riding a solid run of production relative to salary anyhow. Nembhard has eclipsed 30 FD points in five of his 14 February games, including twice in the last three games. Nembhard is averaging 32.9 FD points in that latter sample as well, and he's facing a Hawks team that he put up 30.7 FD points against in one prior meeting this season (Feb. 1). The Indiana-Atlanta game also has the highest projected total of the night by far, and the Hawks are ranked No. 27 in offensive efficiency rating surrendered to shooting guards (26.0)

ALSO CONSIDER: Zach Collins, CHI at ORL ($6,700); Cam Thomas, BKN vs. GSW ($6,200)

