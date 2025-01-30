Jalen Smith News: Three rejections Wednesday

Smith finished Wednesday's 122-100 loss to Boston with nine points (3-10 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 11 rebounds, one assist and three blocks over 23 minutes off the bench.

The fifth-year center just missed recording his second double-double of the season as he tied his season high in rebounds, while the three rejections represented his best performance at the rim since he blocked five shots against the Hornets in a spot start Dec. 13. That game was also the last time Smith saw at least 20 minutes of court time, but Wednesday's workload was a product of the scoreboard -- Nikola Vucevic sat out the entire fourth quarter. If he finds his way into a larger role on a consistent basis, Smith's ability to contribute in blocks and threes would give him some fantasy appeal, but it might take a Vucevic trade for that to happen.