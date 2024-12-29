Fantasy Basketball
Jalen Suggs Injury: Exits early with wrist sprain

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 29, 2024 at 3:53pm

The Magic announced that Suggs sustained a right wrist sprain during the second quarter of Sunday's game against the Nets and will not return. He'll finish the game with eight points (2-7 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 4-5 FT), two rebounds and two assists across 13 minutes.

Suggs will likely undergo further testing ahead of Wednesday's game against Detroit. With the 23-year-old sidelined for the rest of Sunday's contest, Cory Joseph, Cole Anthony and Trevelin Queen will likely cover most of the leftover minutes out of the backcourt.

