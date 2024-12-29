Jalen Suggs Injury: Exits early with wrist sprain
The Magic announced that Suggs sustained a right wrist sprain during the second quarter of Sunday's game against the Nets and will not return. He'll finish the game with eight points (2-7 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 4-5 FT), two rebounds and two assists across 13 minutes.
Suggs will likely undergo further testing ahead of Wednesday's game against Detroit. With the 23-year-old sidelined for the rest of Sunday's contest, Cory Joseph, Cole Anthony and Trevelin Queen will likely cover most of the leftover minutes out of the backcourt.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now