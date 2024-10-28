Jalen Suggs News: Chips in 25 points vs. Indiana

Suggs accumulated 25 points (8-17 FG, 6-13 3Pt, 3-4 FT), five rebounds, seven assists, one block and one steal across 35 minutes during Monday's 119-115 win over the Pacers.

Suggs' 25 points and seven assists Monday were second on the Magic behind Paolo Banchero's career night (50 points and nine assists). After going 3-for-5 from three over the first two games of season, Suggs has gone 11-for-24 from deep over his last two outings and appears to have been given the green light from three-point range. Suggs and the 3-1 Magic will hit the road to take on the Bulls on Wednesday.