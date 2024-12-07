Jalen Suggs News: Drops 22 in loss to Sixers

Suggs amassed 22 points (8-19 FG, 4-12 3Pt, 2-2 FT), one rebound, three assists and three steals over 33 minutes during Friday's 102-94 loss to the 76ers.

The fourth-year point guard continues to provide consistent production for the Magic. Suggs has scored 12 or more points in six straight games since sitting out a Nov. 25 contest against the Hornets due to a minor hamstring issue, averaging 18.0 points, 5.0 assists, 2.5 boards, 2.5 threes and 1.8 steals over that stretch. He's been especially busy of late on the defensive end, beginning the month of December by recording multiple steals in four straight games.