Jalen Suggs News: Scores career-high 32 points

Suggs recorded 32 points (12-26 FG, 3-11 3Pt, 5-6 FT), nine rebounds, four steals, one assist and one block in 38 minutes during Tuesday's 114-109 loss to the Bucks in the Quarterfinals of the NBA Cup.

Suggs briefly exited Tuesday's contest with a right thumb injury but was able to return a few minutes later and score a career-high 32 points. With Paolo Banchero (oblique) and Franz Wagner (oblique) both slated for lengthy absences, Suggs should continue to be a focal point of Orlando's offense while still producing defensively.