Jalen Suggs News: Solid two-way play in loss

Suggs amassed 21 points (6-17 FG, 5-13 3Pt, 4-4 FT), seven rebounds, four steals, three assists and one block across 31 minutes during Saturday's 124-111 loss to the Grizzlies.

Suggs posted the second-highest scoring mark on the Magic behind Franz Wagner (23) while racking up a game-high four steals. The 23-year-old was more involved in the offensive scheme compared to the first two regular-season games, likely due to Kentavious Caldwell-Pope shooting 1-for-6 from the field and Paolo Banchero shooting 4-for-12. Suggs is expected to continue receiving meaningful minutes in the starting five, and he has seen a gradual uptick in playing time since the regular-season opener.