Jalen Wilson Injury: Downgraded to out
Wilson won't play in Thursday's game versus the Timberwolves, C.J. Holmes of the New York Daily News reports.
Wilson has been downgraded from questionable to out Thursday due to right ankle soreness. In his absence, Tyrese Martin, Maxwell Lewis and Trendon Watford are candidates to receive increased playing time. Wilson's next chance to suit up is Sunday's matchup with Toronto.
