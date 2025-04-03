Fantasy Basketball
Jalen Wilson Injury: Downgraded to out

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 3, 2025 at 3:13pm

Wilson won't play in Thursday's game versus the Timberwolves, C.J. Holmes of the New York Daily News reports.

Wilson has been downgraded from questionable to out Thursday due to right ankle soreness. In his absence, Tyrese Martin, Maxwell Lewis and Trendon Watford are candidates to receive increased playing time. Wilson's next chance to suit up is Sunday's matchup with Toronto.

