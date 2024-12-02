Jarace Walker News: Plays well off bench

Walker racked up nine points (2-2 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 4-6 FT), seven rebounds, one block and two steals across 25 minutes during Sunday's 136-121 loss to the Grizzlies.

Despite the loss, the Pacers got some quality production from their second unit with Walker and Obi Toppin playing well. Walker has now put together positive back-to-back outings, averaging 9.5 points, 5.0 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 3.5 steals and 1.5 three-pointers in those two games.