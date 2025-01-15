Javonte Green News: Huge defensive effort off bench

Green chipped in seven points (3-6 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four rebounds, one assist, two blocks and four steals across 29 minutes off the bench during Tuesday's 119-113 win over Chicago.

The six combined steals and blocks were a season high for Green, and they represented something of a revenge game for the 31-year-old forward -- his best prior defensive performance came when he snagged seven steals for the Bulls in the final game of the 2021-22 regular season. Green has bounced in and out of the starting lineup for the injury-plagued Pelicans, but with the frontcourt getting healthier, he's settling back onto the second unit. Over 16 appearances (three starts) since the beginning of December, Green has averaged 5.4 points, 3.3 boards, 0.9 steals, 0.9 blocks and 0.8 assists in 17.9 minutes a contest.