NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, January 24

Slate Overview

POR at CHA: Trail Blazers on three-game win streak; Hornets 7-13 on road

CLE at PHI: Cavs 7-3 in last 10 games; 76ers on seven-game slide

NOP at MEM: Pelicans on four-game win streak; Grizzlies on four-game win streak

Injuries to Monitor

POR - Kris Murray (chest): Questionable; Deandre Ayton (knee), Robert Williams (hand): OUT

CHA - LaMelo Ball (wrist), Miles Bridges (back): Questionable

CLE - Caris LeVert (wrist): Questionable; Evan Mobley (calf): OUT

PHI - Andre Drummond (toe), Joel Embiid (knee), Kyle Lowry (hip), Caleb Martin (hip), KJ Martin (foot): OUT

NOP - Brandon Ingram (ankle), Herbert Jones (shoulder), Zion Williamson (illness): OUT

MEM - Santi Aldama (illness) Ja Morant (illness): Questionable; Jake LaRavia (back), Marcus Smart (finger): OUT

Elite Players

Guards

Darius Garland, Cavaliers ($7,500) at 76ers

Garland continues to shine and is averaging 23.4 points, 2.3 rebounds, 6.8 assists and 1.1 steals over the last 10 games, including going over 40 DK points in two of the last three outings. He should keep up the strong play with a matchup against the 76ers, who give up the league's second-highest shooting percentage to opposing point guards.

Desmond Bane, Grizzlies ($7,900) vs. Pelicans

Bane topped 40 DK points in each of the last three outings and is averaging 22.8 points, 4.0 rebounds, 6.2 assists and 1.8 steals over the last five games. He is likely to keep rolling with a matchup against the Pelicans, who give up the league's sixth-most points per game to opposing shooting guards.

Forwards/Centers

Paul George, 76ers ($8,000) vs. Cavaliers

George has missed four of the last eight games but is averaging 21.8 points, 7.3 rebounds, 6.5 assists and 1.8 steals through that span. He is up for a second straight appearance, after he racked up 33.8 DK points in the last game. He faces a tough matchup against the Cavaliers, but he will have plenty of opportunity to take charge for his shorthanded squad. He should also find an advantage matched up across from Dean Wade, who is expected to start at power forward in the absence of Evan Mobley .

Jaren Jackson, Grizzlies ($8,100) vs. Pelicans

Jackson is averaging 24.1 points, 7.0 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 1.3 steals and 1.5 blocks over the last 10 games, including six with more than 40 DK points and a high of 67.8. He is up for a favorable matchup against the Pelicans, who are shorthanded in the frontcourt, and who give up the league's second-most points in the paint.

Mark Williams, Hornets ($7,800) vs. Trail Blazers

Williams is on fire lately, averaging 25.0 points, 14.0 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 1.0 steals and 1.4 blocks over the last 10 games, including three with more than 50 DK points. He should keep up the strong play with a matchup against the shorthanded Trail Blazers, who give up the league's fifth-most free throws to opposing centers, and who also give up the league's third-most offensive rebounds per game.

Expected Chalk

Donovan Mitchell, Cavaliers ($8,300) at 76ers

Mitchell topped the 30-point mark in three of the last five games, averaging 26.2 points, 5.4 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 1.0 steals in that span. He has a fantastic chance to prosper against the 76ers, who give up the league's second-highest field-goal percentage.

Mid-Range Money

Anfernee Simons, Trail Blazers ($6,400) at Hornets

Simons topped 20 points in back-to-back games since returning from a one-game absence, and he is averaging 20.0 points, 2.9 rebounds and 4.8 assists across his last 10 outings, including a high 54.0 DK points. He has a good opportunity to pad his stats against the Hornets, who give up the league's seventh-most free throws per game to opposing point guards.

Jerami Grant, Trail Blazers ($5,400) at Hornets

Grant is averaging 13.8 points, 2.8 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 2.0 blocks over four games since returning from an almost three-week absence. He faces a great chance to continue to find his rhythm with a matchup against the Hornets, who give up the league's sixth-most points and eighth-most rebounds to opposing power forwards.

Value Picks

Max Strus, Cavaliers ($4,300) at 76ers

After 13 games coming off the bench, Strus made his return to the starting lineup in each of the last two outings. He is averaging 7.0 points, 3.2 rebounds and 3.0 assists over the last five games, including a high of 30.0 DK points. He is up for an ideal opportunity to get his game going with a matchup against the 76ers, who are significantly shorthanded, and who give up the league's fourth-highest shooting percentage and seventh-highest three-point shooting percentage to opposing small forwards.

Javonte Green, Pelicans ($3,600) at Grizzlies

Green is up for a third start in the last six games, while he is averaging 6.4 points, 4.9 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 1.4 steals and 1.1 blocks over that span, including four games with at least 20 DK points. He should find room to pad his stats against the Grizzlies, who are giving up the league's eighth-most offensive rebounds per game.

Zach Edey, Grizzlies ($4,000) vs. Pelicans

Edey is averaging 5.1 points, 5.7 rebounds and 0.8 blocks over the last 10 games, including a high of 24.3 DK points. The rookie big man has not been a major contributor lately, but he has an excellent opportunity to pick up his production with a matchup against the shorthanded Pelicans, who give up the league's most rebounds per game to opposing centers.

