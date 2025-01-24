NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, January 24

This article is part of our FanDuel NBA series.

We have a small slate by Friday standards with only three games before 14 on Saturday. There's a relatively modest injury report, which is always welcome when the player pool is small.

Slate Overview

For the latest spreads and over-unders, visit RotoWire's NBA Odds page. There, you can also find player props, futures, picks articles and sportsbook bonus codes .

Listed spreads/totals are from FanDuel Sportsbook and current as of Friday, 1/24 @ 1:00 a.m. EST:

Portland Trail Blazers at Charlotte Hornets (-5) (O/U: 219.5)

Cleveland Cavaliers (-10) at Philadelphia 76ers (O/U: 228.0)

New Orleans Pelicans at Memphis Grizzlies (-12) (O/U: 242.5)

The betting lines don't project well for DFS purposes with a pair of double-digit spreads, though the two elevated totals are encouraging - even if they're expected to finish with the most lopsided results.

Injury Situations to Monitor

For all the latest updates, visit RotoWire's NBA Injury News page and our comprehensive NBA Injury Report .

LaMelo Ball, CHA (wrist): QUESTIONABLE

If Ball sits, Vasilije Micic will likely draw a spot start at point guard while Mark Williams and Miles Bridges would be the biggest beneficiaries in terms of increased usage.

Zion Williamson, NOP (conditioning): OUT

In Williamson's absence, Javonte Green could start at power forward while CJ McCollum and Dejounte Murray will earn the biggest usage boosts.

Evan Mobley, CLE (calf): OUT

With Mobley still sidelined, Max Strus should start again at power forward while both Darius Garland and Donovan Mitchell are set to earn more opportunities.

Other notable injuries:

Joel Embiid, PHI (knee): OUT

Brandon Ingram, NOP (ankle): OUT

Brandon Miller, CHA (wrist): OUT

Andre Drummond, PHI (toe): OUT

Caleb Martin, PHI (hip): OUT

Deandre Ayton, POR (knee): QUESTIONABLE

Miles Bridges, CHA (back): QUESTIONABLE

Santi Aldama, MEM (illness): QUESTIONABLE

Caris LeVert, CLE (wrist): QUESTIONABLE

Dejounte Murray, NOP (elbow): PROBABLE

Yves Missi, NOP (illness): PROBABLE

Elite Players

We have one player with a five-figure salary on Friday's slate – LaMelo Ball ($10,500).

Assuming he's able to play through a questionable tag, he'll look to improve on his average of 51.3 FD he's generated across his last six games while facing a Blazers team that's allowed the ninth-highest offensive efficiency rating to point guards (27.6).

Expected Chalk

Other likely chalk plays include:

Tyrese Maxey, PHI ($9,600)

Maxey has scored over 49 FD in three of four outings and will once again be taking the floor without Joel Embiid.

Donovan Mitchell, CLE ($8,800)

Mitchell has exceeded 49 FD from three of five with Evan Mobley still out, a scenario where he sports a team-high 32.4 percent usage rate.

Ja Morant, MEM ($8,700)

Morant has gone over 43 FD during three of four and should be very popular at his salary on the small slate.

Mark Williams, CHA ($8,500)

Williams has played some of his best basketball the last five games by averaging 52.4 FD on the strength of 25.0 points, 14.0 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 1.4 blocks and 1.0 steals across 32.2 minutes.

Trey Murphy, NOP ($8,100)

Murphy is averaging 44.6 FD in his last 10 appearances, a stretch where he's exceeded 45 five times.

Key Values

Guerschon Yabusele, PHI vs. CLE ($5,800)

Yabusele is in line for another start Friday with Joel Embiid, Andre Drummond and Caleb Martin all remaining out. He provided 30.1 FD against the Nuggets on Tuesday in his return from a two-game absence and averaged 25 across the previous seven games while shooting 50.9 percent - including 40.0 from distance. The Cavs rank 22nd in offensive efficiency rating allowed to power forwards (27.0) and have allowed an NBA-high 62.1 FD per game to the position over the last seven, three in which Evan Mobley wasn't playing.

Jerami Grant, POR at CHA ($5,400)

Grant put together a second straight solid performance Thursday against the Magic by posting 33.8 FD after 27.9 versus the Heat on Tuesday. The veteran forward has traditionally carried a salary north of $7K in recent seasons, so securing him at this modest number represents a great opportunity. The matchup against the Hornets could be favorable as they sit 23rd in offensive efficiency rating allowed to power forwards (27.1) while conceding 47.5 FD to the position.

Jordan Hawkins, NOP at MEM ($4,400)

Hawkins is best deployed in tournaments due to his production volatility, though the second-year wing has flashed an appealing ceiling for his salary multiple times this season with nine efforts over 25 FD and only four of those coming as a starter. The 2023 first-rounder has posted three of those across the last six games, including 32.4 versus the 76ers. Hawkins also provided 19.4 from only 15 minutes during his one prior meeting with the Grizzlies this year, and they enter 23rd in offensive efficiency surrendered to second-unit players (44.0) while also allowing the second-most FD points to two-guards (47.0) from the last 15 outings.

ALSO CONSIDER: Luke Kennard, MEM vs. NOP ($4,800); Ty Jerome, CLE at PHI ($4,800)

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Juan Carlos Blanco plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: DraftKings: jcblanco22, FanDuel: jc_blanco22, DraftPot: jc_blanco22, FantasyDraft: jc_blanco22, OwnThePlay: jcblanco22.