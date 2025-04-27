Jay Huff News: Sees floor in elimination game

Huff had one rebound, one assist and one block across six minutes during Saturday's 117-115 loss to the Thunder in Game 4 of the first round of the Western Conference playoffs.

Huff saw the floor in Saturday's elimination game loss after receiving two DNPs via a coach's decision in the club's last two outings. The big man appeared in two games during the first-round series, totaling eight points, three rebounds, three blocks and an assist across 18 minutes. Huff carved out a fairly inconsistent role off the bench in the 2024-25 campaign, finishing with averages of 6.9 points, 2.0 rebounds, 0.9 blocks and 0.6 assists across 11.7 minutes per contest in 64 regular-season games (two starts).