Jeff Green headshot

Jeff Green News: Starting Friday against Boston

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 3, 2025

Green is in the Rockets' starting lineup for Friday's game against the Celtics, Lachard Binkley of SI.com reports.

Green has appeared in just nine games off the bench this season and is averaging 6.1 minutes per contest. However, the veteran forward will make his first start of the 2024-25 regular-season Friday due to Jabari Smith being sidelined with a fractured left hand. It'll likely be Green's only start in the short term as Ausar Thompson is expected to enter the starting lineup once he finishes out his two-game suspension.

Jeff Green
Houston Rockets
