Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jock Landale headshot

Jock Landale News: Serves as backup center in return

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 20, 2025

Landale (personal) recorded six points (2-5 FG, 2-2 FT), three rebounds and one steal across 10 minutes off the bench in Monday's 107-96 loss to the Pistons.

The Rockets ruled out Steven Adams (migraine) for Monday's contest, but Landale stepped in to serve as Alperen Sengun's primary backup after missing the previous three games while tending to a personal matter. Assuming Adams is back in action for the Rockets' next game Wednesday versus the Cavaliers, Landale will likely find himself back outside of the rotation.

Jock Landale
Houston Rockets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now