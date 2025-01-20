Jock Landale News: Serves as backup center in return

Landale (personal) recorded six points (2-5 FG, 2-2 FT), three rebounds and one steal across 10 minutes off the bench in Monday's 107-96 loss to the Pistons.

The Rockets ruled out Steven Adams (migraine) for Monday's contest, but Landale stepped in to serve as Alperen Sengun's primary backup after missing the previous three games while tending to a personal matter. Assuming Adams is back in action for the Rockets' next game Wednesday versus the Cavaliers, Landale will likely find himself back outside of the rotation.