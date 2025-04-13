Jonathan Mogbo News: One point shy of triple-double

Mogbo totaled nine points (4-14 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 14 rebounds, 10 assists and four steals in 35 minutes during Sunday's 125-118 loss to the Spurs.

Mogbo finished as the leader in rebounds and assists, and he was one point shy from registering the second triple-double of his NBA career. The rookie second-round pick had a steady role in the rotation for much of the season and ended up starting in 18 games (including the final five contests of the regular season). Since the beginning of March, Mogbo averaged 8.3 points, 7.3 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 1.2 steals over 27.2 minutes per game.