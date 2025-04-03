NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Thursday, April 3

Use RotoWire's pre-draft tools and reports with our custom advice to dominate your league.

We're set for a solid six-game slate Thursday night that features only one team on the second night of a back-to-back set and an interesting mix of double-digit favorites and games that should be very competitive.

Slate Overview

Listed spreads/totals are from FanDuel Sportsbook and current as of Thursday, 4/3 @ 11:45 a.m. EDT:

Orlando Magic (-14.5) at *Washington Wizards (O/U: 214.5)

Milwaukee Bucks (-12) at Philadelphia 76ers (O/U: 227.5)

Memphis Grizzlies (-4.5) at Miami Heat (O/U: 225.0)

Portland Trail Blazers (-4.5) at Toronto Raptors (O/U: 224.5)

Minnesota Timberwolves (-13) at Brooklyn Nets (O/U: 215.5)

Golden State Warriors at Los Angeles Lakers (-1) (O/U: 229.0)

* - denotes team on second night of back-to-back set

With half the slate projected to feature lopsided outcomes as far as point spreads are concerned, we may see roster rates particularly concentrated on the other three contests. The best combination of point spread and projected total is the Warriors-Lakers nightcap, but the Grizzlies-Heat and Blazers-Raptors games are close runner-ups in that regard and feature high-upside DFS options on all four teams.

Injury Situations to Monitor

Scottie Barnes, TOR (finger): QUESTIONABLE

If Barnes sits out, Jonathan Mogbo is likely to draw the start at power forward and RJ Barrett's usage should be especially elevated considering Immanuel Quickley and Jakob Poeltl are already ruled out for rest purposes.

Tyrese Maxey, PHI (finger): OUT

In Maxey's continued absence, Quentin Grimes should continue operating as the starting point guard while Lonnie Walker handles Grimes' customary two-guard role.

Andrew Wiggins, MIA (hamstring): OUT

In Wiggins' ongoing absence, Pelle Larsson should continue in the starting small forward role while Bam Adebayo and Tyler Herro continue to see elevated usage.

Anfernee Simons, POR (forearm): QUESTIONABLE

If Simons can't play, Dalano Blanton should draw the start at point guard.

Other notable injuries:

Damian Lillard, MIL (calf): OUT

Immanuel Quickley, TOR (rest): OUT

Jakob Poeltl, TOR (rest): OUT

Cameron Johnson, BKN (back): OUT

Deandre Ayton, POR (calf): OUT

Khris Middleton, WAS (knee): OUT

Kelly Oubre, PHI (knee): OUT

Brandon Ingram, TOR (ankle): OUT

Bobby Portis, MIL (suspension): OUT

Kyshawn George, WAS (ankle): OUT

Andre Drummond, PHI (toe): OUT

Guerschon Yabusele, PHI (knee): QUESTIONABLE

D'Angelo Russell, BKN (knee): PROBABLE

Giannis Antetokounmpo, MIL (foot): PROBABLE

LeBron James, LAL (groin): PROBABLE

Elite Players

We have two players with five-figure salaries on Thursday's slate: Giannis Antetokounmpo ($12,300) and Luka Doncic ($11,600).

Antetokounmpo just scored 69.5 FD points against the Suns on Tuesday and has put up at least 47.3 in every game since Feb. 21, which gives him an extremely safe floor despite the elevated salary.

Doncic has at least 43.7 FD points in 16 straight contests, and he should naturally be an integral part of what might be the most competitive and high-scoring game of the night.

Expected Chalk

Other likely chalk plays include:

Paolo Banchero, ORL ($9,900)

Banchero has scored at least 42.2 FD points in nine of the last 11 games, which should keep him highly rostered Tuesday.

LeBron James, LAL ($9,700)

LeBron is always going to be very popular on a small slate, and even more so with what should be a very competitive matchup against the Warriors on tap.

Anthony Edwards, MIN ($9,500)

Edwards will be top-of-mind for DFS players after Tuesday's wild double-OT win against the Nuggets, one in which he produced 56 FD points across 50 minutes.

Stephen Curry, GSW ($8,900)

Curry's historic 92 FD-point outing versus the Grizzlies on Tuesday will ensure a very high roster rate Thursday.

RJ Barrett, TOR ($7,500)

With multiple first-unit absences already confirmed for Toronto and Scottie Barnes potentially set to sit out as well, Barrett should be very popular at his salary.

Key Values

Brook Lopez, MIL at PHI ($6,100)

Lopez has been on an extended stretch of quality production even when factoring in a couple of duds, as he's averaged 30.7 FD points on 16.3 points (65.5 percent shooting, including 44.2 percent from distance), 5.1 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.3 blocks over his last 12 games. The big man has thrived in three previous meetings with the Sixers as well, scoring 30.6, 30.9 and 42.6 FD points in that trio of contests. Philadelphia will continue short-handed in the frontcourt again Thursday and could potentially be down to rookie Adem Bona if Guerschon Yabusele can't play through his knee issue, and the Sixers already come in allowing the third-most FD points per contest to centers in the last 15 games (58.7).

Adem Bona, PHI vs. MIL ($5,600)

As just mentioned, Bona may be in line for a spot start Thursday, and the rookie already checks in averaging a stellar 35.9 FD points in a stretch of three straight starts. Bona is averaging a very well-rounded 13.0 points, 8.7 rebounds, 1.0 assists, 3.7 blocks and 1.3 steals in that span, and he's facing a Bucks squad yielding 49.6 FD points to centers in the last seven contests. Bona has eclipsed 32 FD points in six of the last nine games overall — including a tally of 51.5 off the bench – so the upside is definitely there for tournaments.

Pelle Larsson, MIA vs. MEM ($4,600)

Larsson is another value option that's been benefiting from increased opportunity of late, starting each of the last three games in Andrew Wiggins' (hamstring) stead. The rookie second-round pick has thrived with the opportunity, averaging 35 FD points on averages of 15.0 points (on 44.4 percent three-point shooting), 5.7 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 2.0 steals across 30 minutes per contest. Larsson lines up for another run with the first unit Thursday against a Grizzlies team ranked No. 27 in offensive efficiency rating allowed to small forwards (24.9) and that's given up 38.5 percent three-point shooting in the last three games, including a 12-for-20 night from behind the arc to Stephen Curry on Tuesday. Memphis also plays at a league-high pace (107 possessions per game), furthering Larsson's case.

ALSO CONSIDER: Ryan Rollins, MIL at PHI ($5,500); Orlando Robinson, TOR vs. POR ($5,300)

