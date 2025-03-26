NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, March 26

Use RotoWire's pre-draft tools and reports with our custom advice to dominate your league.

Slate Overview

WAS at PHI: Wizards on five-game slide; 76ers 2-8 in last 10 games

LAL at IND: Lakers on three-game slide; Pacers on five-game win streak

TOR at BKN: Raptors 9-26 on road; Nets on four-game slide

LAC at NYK: Clippers 8-2 in last 10 games; Knicks 24-11 at home

MIL at DEN: Bucks 16-19 on road; Nuggets 23-12 at home

BOS at PHX: Celtics 9-1 in last 10 games; Suns on four-game win streak

Injuries to Monitor

WAS - Kyshawn George (ankle), Khris Middleton (ankle), Marcus Smart (finger), Bilal Coulibaly (hamstring): OUT

PHI - Andre Drummond (toe), Kelly Oubre (knee), Tyrese Maxey (back): OUT

TOR - Chris Boucher (illness), Gradey Dick (knee), Brandon Ingram (ankle), Jakob Poeltl (rest), Immanuel Quickley (rest): OUT

BKN - Cameron Johnson (rest): OUT

LAC - James Harden (foot): Questionable

NYK - Miles McBride (groin), Jalen Brunson (ankle): OUT

MIL - Giannis Antetokounmpo (foot), Damian Lillard (calf): OUT

DEN - Aaron Gordon (calf), Nikola Jokic (ankle), Michael Porter (back): Questionable

BOS - Jayson Tatum (ankle): Questionable

PHX - Bradley Beal (hamstring): OUT

Elite Players

Guards

Jamal Murray, Nuggets ($8,600) vs. Bucks

Murray topped 45 DK points in each of the last two games and is averaging 23.3 points, 3.9 rebounds, 6.2 assists and 1.4 steals across 10 appearances. With Nikola Jokic at risk of missing a sixth straight game, Murray may have to keep up the extra effort to help carry the offense. He also has a favorable matchup against the Bucks, who are shorthanded in the backcourt and give up the league's fourth-most points per game to opposing point guards.

Austin Reaves, Lakers ($8,100) at Pacers

Reaves continues to deliver impressive production, averaging 24.6 points, 4.8 rebounds, 5.8 assists and 1.2 steals over his last five appearances, including three with more than 45 DK points. He has a good chance to keep rolling against the Pacers, who give up the league's fifth-highest field-goal percentage.

Forwards/Centers

RJ Barrett, Raptors ($7,800) at Nets

Barrett has been in and out of the lineup lately, as the Raptors continue to manage their roster to promote their long-term development. Nonetheless, he is averaging 19.4 points, 6.4 rebounds and 5.5 assists across his last 10 appearances, including three with more than 40 DK points. He has a good chance to pad his stats against the Nets, who are shorthanded at the wing and give up the league's seventh-most free throws per game.

Scottie Barnes, Raptors ($8,700) at Nets

Barnes continues to stuff the stat sheet, averaging 19.2 points, 7.2 rebounds, 5.8 assists, 2.2 steals and 0.8 blocks over the last five games, including four with over 40 DK points and a high of 53.0. He should keep rolling against the Nets, who struggle defensively and give up the league's sixth-most free throws per game to opposing power forwards.

Kristaps Porzingis, Celtics ($8,400) at Suns

After returning from a two-week absence, Porzingis has played in four of the last five games and is averaging 23.0 points, 8.3 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.5 blocks over that span, including two games with more than 50 DK points. He is likely to come up with a strong showing against the Suns, who give up the league's third-most points and fourth-most rebounds per game to opposing centers.

Expected Chalk

Kevin Durant, Suns ($9,300) vs. Celtics

Durant continues to help carry the Suns towards a shot at the postseason, averaging 26.7 points, 6.4 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 0.9 blocks through the last 10 games, including topping 60 DK points in each of the two most recent outings. He faces a tough matchup against the Celtics but it should draw the best out of his abilities. He is also likely to pad his stats on the glass, as the Celtics give up the league's sixth-most rebounds per game to opposing power forwards.

Mid-Range Money

Bennedict Mathurin, Pacers ($5,200) vs. Lakers

Mathurin is averaging 16.0 points, 5.2 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 0.8 steals over the last 10 games, including two games with over 50 DK points. He is up for a good opportunity to make his mark against the Lakers, who give up the league's eighth-most points, sixth-highest field-goal percentage and fourth-most steals per game to opposing small forwards.

DeAndre Jordan, Bucks ($5,000) vs. Bucks

With Nikola Jokic listed as questionable for action, Jordan could pick up a third consecutive start or at least see increased playing time, after he topped 38 DK points in each of the last two outings. He also faces a favorable matchup against the Bucks, who will be without Giannis Antetokounmpo, and who give up the league's fifth-most rebounds per game.

Value Picks

Jamal Shead, Raptors ($4,400) at Nets

With Immanuel Quickley sidelined, Shead is up for his fifth start in 10 games. He averaged 11.4 points, 1.8 rebounds, 6.0 assists and 0.8 steals over his last five starts, including two with at least 30 DK points. He also has a favorable matchup against the Nets, who give up the league's fourth-highest field-goal percentage.

Justin Champagnie, Wizards ($4,600) at 76ers

Champagnie is up for the start as the Wizards manage a handful of injury trouble. He is averaging 9.6 points, 7.6 rebounds and 1.6 steals through his last five starts, and he has a great chance to stand out against the 76ers, who are also significantly shorthanded and give up the league's third-highest field-goal percentage to opposing small forwards.

Jonathan Mogbo, Raptors ($4,200) at Nets

Mogbo is averaging 5.3 points, 8.0 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 0.8 steals, over four games since returning from a six-game absence, including reaching 28 DK points in each of the last two outings. He is likely to prosper against the Nets, who give up the league's sixth-highest field-goal percentage to opposing power forwards.

