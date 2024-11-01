Jordan Hawkins News: Expected to play Friday

Coach Willie Green said Hawkins (back) is expected to play in Friday's game versus the Pacers, Christian Clark of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

Hawkins is dealing with back spasms, though he should play through the issue in a depleted backcourt. The 22-year-old is set for an increased role with CJ McCollum (thigh), Dejounte Murray (hand) and Herbert Jones (shoulder) all out for an extended period of time. Hawkins has averaged 16.2 points, 5.0 rebounds and 1.2 assists across 31.2 minutes per game over five regular-season appearances.