Jordan Hawkins News: Leading scorer in Friday's win

Hawkins provided 24 points (8-12 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 4-4 FT) and five rebounds in 29 minutes off the bench during Friday's 105-103 victory over Portland.

While the second-year guard was part of the second unit, Hawkins wound up leading the Pelicans in scoring in an impressive shooting effort. The UConn product also had a hot start to his rookie campaign before cooling down, but with Dejounte Murray (hand) out of action until at least late November, there's an opening for Hawkins to have an elevated role in the New Orleans backcourt for the first month-plus of 2024-25.