Jordan Hawkins

Jordan Hawkins News: Paces team with 23 points

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on October 31, 2024

Hawkins chipped in 23 points (9-21 FG, 4-14 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four rebounds and one assist in 39 minutes during Wednesday's 104-89 loss to the Warriors.

Although Hawkins began the day on the injury report, he stepped in and took advantage of CJ McCollum's (leg) untimely absence. The New Orleans backcourt has devolved into a mess, beginning with a season-ending injury to Dejounte Murray, who was expected to rule the roost with McCollum alongside him. With McCollum, Herbert Jones (shoulder) and Trey Murphy (hamstring) unavailable, the team will need to depend on Hawkins and Jose Alvarado to assume bigger roles. The results of McCollum's MRI will determine the path for Hawkins going forward.

Jordan Hawkins
New Orleans Pelicans
More Stats & News
