Justin Champagnie News: Logs 21 points in G League

Champagnie recorded 21 points (5-13 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 7-7 FT), 10 rebounds, five assists and three blocks during Sunday's 131-113 G League win over the Raptors 905.

Champagnie struggled to find his shot from the perimeter but was still able to produce a solid offensive performance by getting to the free-throw line at a high clip. Champagnie also impressed defensively, grabbing 10 boards and adding a game-high three blocks. The 23-year-old pro has logged three double-doubles in four G League appearances this season.