NBA Pick'Em Today: Picks on Sleeper and Pick6 for Thursday, April 3

NBA Pick'Em Today

Magic vs. Wizards: Justin Champagnie to record over 17.5 points + rebounds + assists -- Pick6, 3:30 PM ET

If there's one area in which Champagnie has stood out this season, that's his ability to fill the stat sheet. The former Pittsburgh standout is coming off an eight-point, 11-rebound, three-assist performance against the Kings on Wednesday, and even though this game falls in the second leg of a back-to-back set, he should continue to produce, especially since Jordan Poole (elbow) won't play.

Champagnie has recorded at least 19 points + rebounds + assists in four of his last five appearances, and he has a solid chance to keep that streak alive if his usage rate increases due to the absence of Poole. Perhaps the only downside here is that the Magic are a stingy defensive team, but nonetheless, Champagnie's ability to contribute all over the court gives him a good floor ahead of this pick.

Bucks vs. 76ers: Kyle Kuzma to record over 25.5 points + rebounds + assists -- Pick6, 3:30 PM ET

The Bucks will be without Damian Lillard (calf) and Giannis Antetokounmpo (foot) is questionable. Even if Giannis ends up playing, Kuzma should operate as the Bucks' second option on offense ahead of Brook Lopez, which should boost his chances of reaching this line against a lowly 76ers team that's simply hoping for the end of the regular season to come as quickly as possible.

Kuzma is looking to bounce back after putting up 12 points, four rebounds and five assists in the win over the Suns on Tuesday, but he's talented enough to post a better line on a regular basis. It's worth noting that Kuzma has scored at least 20 points in two of his last three appearances, and that he's reached that 25.5 P+R+A mark in five of his last eight appearances. The favorable matchup against Philadelphia should play on his favor to reach it again here.

Warriors vs. Lakers: LeBron James to record over 38.5 points + rebounds + assists -- Sleeper, 3:30 PM ET

Even though James has experienced a slight decrease in his usage rate following the arrival of Luka Doncic before the trade deadline, there's no question the star forward can take over games whenever he wants to. He's recorded at least 33 points + rebounds + assists in four of his last five outings, though it's worth noting that he hasn't been able to clear that line since early March 8, when he posted a 22-point, 14-rebound, nine-assist effort in a 111-101 loss to the Boston Celtics.

Simply put, James is just too talented to continue "struggling" (at least for his standards) for a prolonged stretch, and he'll look to deliver a signature performance against the Warriors. A win for the Lakers would move them closer to the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference and it'd also complete the regular-season sweep over Golden State, so James has enough incentives to dominate the game and carry the Lakers to a much-needed win against a direct rival in the race for a playoff spot.

