Justin Edwards News: Puts up 18 points in G League

Edwards collected 18 points (6-14 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 3-3 FT), three rebounds, three assists and one block in 30 minutes during Sunday's 112-90 loss to the G League College Park Skyhawks.

Edwards led the charge for Delaware in the scoring department and was far more aggressive from range after attempting only four shots from deep in each of his previous two appearances entering Sunday's game. Consistency has been lacking from the 20-year-old to begin the year, as he's been held to single digits in scoring in two of his first four matchups.