Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Karlo Matkovic headshot

Karlo Matkovic Injury: Not playing Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 11, 2025

Matkovic (hamstring) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Heat.

Matkovic is working through a left hamstring injury, which is severe enough for him to be held out of Friday's contest. With Matkovic, Yves Missi (ankle) and Kelly Olynyk (Achilles) all out, Kylor Kelley and Jeremiah Robinson-Earl figure to see a large uptick in playing time in the Pelican's penultimate game of the regular season.

Karlo Matkovic
New Orleans Pelicans
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now