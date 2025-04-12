Karlo Matkovic Injury: Won't play against OKC

Matkovic (hamstring) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Thunder.

Matkovic will miss Sunday's regular-season finale due to left hamstring soreness, and with the Pelicans dealing with a plethora of injuries, Kylor Kelley and Jeremiah Robinson-Earl should see a good chunk of playing time against the Thunder. With New Orleans eliminated from playoff contention, Matkovic will end the regular season averaging 7.7 points, 5.0 rebounds, 1.1 assists and 1.0 blocks in 18.8 minutes per game across 42 outings (seven starts).