Karlo Matkovic headshot

Karlo Matkovic Injury: Won't play against OKC

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 12, 2025

Matkovic (hamstring) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Thunder.

Matkovic will miss Sunday's regular-season finale due to left hamstring soreness, and with the Pelicans dealing with a plethora of injuries, Kylor Kelley and Jeremiah Robinson-Earl should see a good chunk of playing time against the Thunder. With New Orleans eliminated from playoff contention, Matkovic will end the regular season averaging 7.7 points, 5.0 rebounds, 1.1 assists and 1.0 blocks in 18.8 minutes per game across 42 outings (seven starts).

Karlo Matkovic
New Orleans Pelicans
More Stats & News
