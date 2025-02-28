Kevon Harris News: Signs 10-day pact with ATL

The Hawks will sign Harris to a 10-day contract, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

Harris will join the Hawks on a 10-day pact after spending time with the club's G League affiliate. The 27-year-old has appeared in 34 G League outings for the College Park Skyhawks, averaging 19.9 points, 6.9 rebounds, 4.0 assists, 2.6 three-pointers and 1.4 steals across 31.0 minutes per contest. He has recorded 46.4/44.9/80.4 shooting splits in the G League. Additionally, Harris has recorded seven double-doubles on top of 15 20-plus-point outings.