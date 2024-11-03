Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Keyonte George headshot

Keyonte George News: Comes close to double-double

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 3, 2024

George ended Saturday's 129-103 loss to the Nuggets with 16 points (6-14 FG, 4-11 3Pt), two rebounds and eight assists in 32 minutes.

George finished just two assists away from a double-double, but more importantly, he committed just two turnovers after losing the ball seven times in the 106-88 loss to the Spurs on Thursday. George has struggled with his shot in the opening stages of the season, and despite averaging 13.7 points with 6.5 assists per tilt, he's making just 30.3 percent of his field goals.

Keyonte George
Utah Jazz
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now