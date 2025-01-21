Keyonte George News: Posts impressive line

George registered 23 points (6-20 FG, 2-11 3Pt, 9-10 FT), four rebounds, seven assists and one steal in 38 minutes during Monday's 123-119 overtime loss to the Pelicans.

The Jazz have been devastated by injuries, but George has stepped up in a big way and is officially on a heater. Over his last three games, George holds averages of 25.0 points, 5.3 assists, 4.0 rebounds, 1.3 steals and 3.7 three-pointers. With Utah positioned to be sellers at the deadline, George is likely to be heavily involved in the offense the rest of the way.