Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Keyonte George headshot

Keyonte George News: Posts impressive line

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 21, 2025

George registered 23 points (6-20 FG, 2-11 3Pt, 9-10 FT), four rebounds, seven assists and one steal in 38 minutes during Monday's 123-119 overtime loss to the Pelicans.

The Jazz have been devastated by injuries, but George has stepped up in a big way and is officially on a heater. Over his last three games, George holds averages of 25.0 points, 5.3 assists, 4.0 rebounds, 1.3 steals and 3.7 three-pointers. With Utah positioned to be sellers at the deadline, George is likely to be heavily involved in the offense the rest of the way.

Keyonte George
Utah Jazz
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now