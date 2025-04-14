Keyonte George News: Posts solid line to end season

George registered 14 points (6-23 FG, 0-8 3Pt, 2-3 FT), five rebounds and seven assists in 48 minutes during Sunday's 116-105 loss to Minnesota.

George took full opportunity of his opportunities with e first unit the first unit this season. His role with the Jazz was very similar to his role during the rookie campaign, where he was often the first man of the bench to spell the backcourt. Numerous injuries at the position helped out his bottom line, and he has all the skills needed to move into a full-time role if the Jazz choose to move some guards in the offseason. He averaged 16.8 points, 5.6 assists, 3.8 rebounds and 0.7 steals over 67 games this season.