Keyonte George News: Shooting woes continue

George posted 10 points (3-13 FG, 2-10 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds and 11 assists in 30 minutes during Tuesday's 113-96 loss to the Kings.

George delivered his first double-double of the season, but he also posted his worst scoring mark of the campaign, and the shooting woes are simply too glaring to ignore. Through four games, the second-year guard is shooting just 26.2 percent from the field and 22.6 percent from deep. That's not going to cut it, especially considering how much he has the ball in his hands. Fantasy managers should trust George to turn things around, but his lack of efficiency is limiting his upside.