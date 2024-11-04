Fantasy Basketball
Keyonte George headshot

Keyonte George News: Turns in huge scoring night

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 4, 2024

George supplied 33 points (8-18 FG, 6-12 3Pt, 11-13 FT), one rebound, nine assists, one block and one steal in 39 minutes during Monday's 135-126 win over the Bulls.

George led Utah's scoring attach with the help of six made triples, his best mark of the young campaign. The Baylor product hasn't been shy from downtown over his last two appearances, hoisting up 23 total attempts from beyond the arc. George was also dangerous passing the ball Monday night, falling just one assist shy of his second double-double.

Keyonte George
Utah Jazz
More Stats & News
