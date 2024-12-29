Kira Lewis Injury: Sits out with toe injury

Lewis did not play in Sunday's 106-94 G League loss to the Grand Rapids Gold due to a right toe injury.

Lewis last played in the Dec. 21 win over the G League Kings, and it's unclear when he may have picked up the issue. Over six games (one start) for the Capital City Go-Go this season, the 23-year-old former first-rounder is averaging 10.2 points, 3.3 assists, 2.7 rebounds, 1.0 steals and 0.7 three-pointers in 20.2 minutes. Lewis should be deemed day-to-day going forward with the severity of the injury unknown.