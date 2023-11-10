NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, November 10

This article is part of our DraftKings NBA series.

Slate Overview

PHI at DET: Sixers on six-game win streak; Pistons on six-game slide.

CHA at WAS: Hornets on two-game slide.

BKN at BOS: Celtics on two-game slide but are 2-0 at home; Nets are 3-1 on the road.

NOP at HOU: Pelicans on three-game slide; Rockets have won four straight.

MIN at SAS: Timberwolves on four-game win streak but are 0-2 on the road; Spurs on three-game slide.

UTA at MEM: Jazz on four-game slide and are 0-5 on the road; Grizzlies are 0-4 at home.

LAC at DAL: Clippers on three-game slide and are 0-4 at home; Mavs are 3-1 at home.

LAL at PHX: Lakers on three-game slide and are 0-5 on the road; Suns have won two in a row.

OKC at SAC: Thunder have won two in a row and are 2-0 on the road.

Injuries to Monitor

DET - Alec Burks (forearm), Jaden Ivey (illness), Bojan Bogdanovic (calf), Isaiah Livers (ankle), Monte Morris (quadriceps), Joe Harris (shoulder): OUT

Marvin Bagley and Ausar Thompson should continue to see extra action.

CHA - Gordon Hayward (hamstring): Probable; Terry Rozier (groin): OUT

Brandon Miller is up for another start. Theo Maledon should also get a boost.

BKN - Ben Simmons (hip), Nic Claxton (ankle), Cam Thomas (ankle): OUT

Dorian Finney-Smith and Royce O'Neale will likely continue to handle more responsibility.

BOS - Al Horford (knee): OUT

Luke Kornet will likely see extra minutes.

NOP - Herbert Jones (leg), Zion Williamson (personal), Naji Marshall (knee): Questionable; CJ McCollum (chest), Jose Alvarado (ankle), Trey Murphy (knee): OUT

Jordan Hawkins is up for another start in place of McCollum. Dyson Daniels, Kira Lewis, Matt Ryan and Larry Nance should also continue to see added opportunity.

HOU - Alperen Sengun (ankle): Questionable; Amen Thompson (ankle): OUT

Tari Eason and Jeff Green are in line for a boost off the bench. Jock Landale and Boban Marjanovic may have to step up if Sengun is out.

UTA - Walker Kessler (elbow): OUT

Kelly Olynyk will have a bigger role, while Ochai Agbaji is expected to pick up another start.

MEM - John Konchar (hip), Ziaire Williams (hip): Questionable; Jake LaRavia (toe): Doubtful; Derrick Rose (knee), Xavier Tillman (knee): OUT

Luke Kennard, Santi Aldama and David Roddy are likely to see more playing time. Bismack Biyombo is up for his third consecutive start.

LAC - Mason Plumlee (knee): OUT

P.J. Tucker will have to fill in frontcourt minutes.

DAL - Dereck Lively (illness): Questionable; Maxi Kleber (toe): Doubtful

Derrick Jones and Dwight Powell would have more responsibility.

LAL - Jaxson Hayes (ankle), Anthony Davis (groin): Questionable; Gabe Vincent (knee), Jarred Vanderbilt (heel): OUT

Rui Hachimura, Cam Reddish and Christian Wood are in line to step up.

PHX - Bradley Beal (back): Probable; Devin Booker (calf): OUT

Grayson Allen is expected to start in place of Booker. Eric Gordon should also see more minutes.

SAC - De'Aaron Fox (ankle), Trey Lyles (calf): OUT

Davion Mitchell will continue to start. Alex Len and JaVale McGee should see a boost in the frontcourt.

Elite Players

Guards

Fred VanVleet, Rockets ($7,500) vs. Pelicans

VanVleet has been settling into his new home, averaging 15.6 points, 3.7 rebounds and 8.4 assists per game. He has topped 50 DK points twice on the season and delivered 31 DK points in the last outing. He faces a good chance to prosper against the Lakers, who are giving up the league's ninth-most points per game.

Anthony Edwards, Timberwolves ($9,000) at Spurs

Edwards has reached 50 DK points in each of the last three outings, including a high of 61.3 in the game-before-last. He has a good chance to keep the momentum going against the Spurs, who are giving up the league's fourth-most points per game to opposing shooting guards.

Forwards/Centers

Jaylen Brown, Celtics ($7,800) vs. Nets

Brown is coming off a quieter outing but is averaging 21.4 points, 5.6 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.1 steals per game. He has a great opportunity to get back on track against the Nets, who are giving up the league's third-most points per game to opposing small forwards. The Nets are also missing a couple of their better defenders.

Kyle Kuzma, Wizards ($8,000) vs. Hornets

Kuzma has put together a solid start to the season, averaging 25.0 points, 6.9 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game. He is also coming off a season-best performance, as he delivered 51.3 DK in the last outing. Kuzma has topped 40 DK points in four of his seven outings, and he should thrive against the Hornets, who are giving up the league's fifth-most points per game to opposing power forwards.

Kristaps Porzingis, Celtics ($7,800) vs. Nets

Porzingis is averaging 20.9 points, 6.7 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.6 blocks per game, and is coming off an impressive outing, where he totaled 44 DK points. His season high is 50 DK points, and he has a good opportunity to reach his upper potential against the Nets, who are shorthanded in the frontcourt and also are allowing opposing centers to shoot an average of 70.5 percent from the field.

Expected Chalk

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Thunder ($10,500) at Kings

Gilgeous-Alexander has been off to a fantastic start to the season, averaging 28.1 points, 7.0 rebounds, 6.4 assists and 2.3 steals per game. He logged a whopping 65.8 DK points in the last outing, which marked his third time going over 60, in seven appearances. He faces another prime opportunity to excel, going up against a Kings team that is missing its best backcourt defender.

Value Picks

Collin Sexton, Jazz ($3,700) at Grizzlies

Sexton is averaging 12.4 points, 2.1 rebounds and 2.3 assists, in 18.9 minutes per game. He has a high of 36.8 DK points on the season, and he is likely to stand out against the shorthanded Grizzlies.

Jae'Sean Tate, Rockets ($3,600) vs. Pelicans

Tate has delivered a consistent effort off the bench, with at least 19 DK points in each of the last five outings. He faces a favorable matchup against a shorthanded opponent and could also pick up added playing time, while his own squad battles injuries.

Derrick Jones, Mavericks ($4,000) vs. Clippers

Jones amassed 28.8 DK points in the last outing and is averaging 8.9 points and 2.6 rebounds on the season. He is shooting an impressive, 52.9 percent from the field, and he should find room to make his mark against the Clippers, who are giving up the league's 10th most points per game to small forwards.

Santi Aldama, Grizzlies ($4,800) vs. Jazz

Aldama has looked solid in his two games since returning to action, producing 28.5 DK points in the most recent outing. He averaged 9.0 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game last season and will continue to see a fair amount of playing time for the shorthanded Grizzlies.

Bismack Biyombo, Grizzlies ($4,900) vs. Jazz

As a result of injuries in the Grizzlies' frontcourt, Biyombo is up for his third consecutive start. The veteran big man topped 20 DK points in both his last two outings, including a high of 32.8 in the game-before-last. He also faces an advantageous matchup against the Jazz, who are shorthanded in the frontcourt.

