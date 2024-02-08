NBA Trade Deadline 2023-24: Instant Fantasy Reactions

This article is part of our NBA Observations series.

Thursday's trade deadline was busy, per usual. But we didn't see many groundbreaking moves. The Knicks landing Bojan Bogdanovic is the main headliner, though that makes New York's playoff upside even more intriguing. Let's just dive in.

Major Deals

Knicks add scoring with Bojan Bogdanovic

Full Details: Knicks get Bogdanovic, Alec Burks; Pistons get Quentin Grimes, Evan Fournier, Malachi Flynn, two second-rounders

Fantasy Implications: This will end up being a significant hit for Bogdanovic, but probably not a fully realized one until Julius Randle returns from his injury. After that, I envision Bogdanovic coming off the bench as a sixth man in a 24+ minute role. It might be hard for Burks to see the 21.0 MPG he was getting in Detroit.

Grimes sees a boost by vaulting into a potential starting role, but that could end up going to Ausar Thompson or Simone Fontecchio. Either way, fantasy managers need to temper expectations for Grimes. He ranked as the 172nd player in eight-category leagues while seeing 29.9 MPG last season. Ultimately, Bogdanovic's absence helps guys like Jaden Ivey, Thompson and Marcus Sasser.

Dallas secures P.J. Washington

Full Details: Mavericks receive Washington and two second-round picks; Hornets get Grant Williams, Seth Curry and a first-round pick

Fantasy Implications: This is a nice deal for Dallas if you don't worry about the top-2 protected 2027 first-rounder they had to give up. For fantasy purposes, Washington's usage will probably decline, but he could still see 30+ minutes with regularity. I don't think Williams' usage increases much – he just can't scale up. Curry probably won't play sizable workloads.

Thunder add veteran Gordon Hayward

Full Details: Thunder get Hayward; Hornets get Tre Mann, Davis Bertans

Fantasy Implications: I love this fit for Hayward, but it doesn't fix his health issues, and his role will probably decline. I'm fine grabbing him off the wire if he's available to see what happens. For the Hornets, it doesn't change that much since Hayward has been out for so long, but Tre Mann could see an expanded role, especially while LaMelo Ball is sidelined. I'm not holding my breath on Mann's upside, but deeper league managers can explore adding him.

76ers land Buddy Hield

Full Details: 76ers receive Hield; Pacers receive Marcus Morris, Furkan Korkmaz and three second-round picks

Fantasy Implications: I don't think much happens here for Hield's value. His minutes were already up and down, and I expect him to remain in the 20-30 range. The rotation also becomes more complicated upon De'Anthony Melton's return. On the Indiana side, moving on from Hield should, hopefully, open up minutes for Bennedict Mathurin. Add him if he was dropped.

Mavericks acquire Daniel Gafford

Full Details: Mavericks get Gafford; Wizards get Richaun Holmes and draft compensation

Fantasy Implications: The most intriguing part of this entire deal is the idea that Holmes might step into a rotation again, but maybe that's just wishful thinking on my part. He's still a per-minute monster. We'll see how things play out, but I won't be shocked if he's seeing 20ish minutes and becomes rosterable. The safer move is to add Marvin Bagley.

On the Dallas front, I think the deal hurts both Gafford and Dereck Lively in fantasy. In real life, I like it – adding more depth in the lob-catching rim-protector department. But it might end up being a minutes split, or whoever is playing better gets the extended minutes from coach Jason Kidd.

Dennis Schroder and Thad Young swapped for Spencer Dinwiddie

Full Details: Toronto sends Schroder and Young; Brooklyn sends Dinwiddie (who will be waived)

Fantasy Implications: I demand a financial settlement for the emotional distress caused by reading this deal. Dinwiddie has really been wearing out his welcomes lately, hasn't he? I don't expect much to change for anyone in this deal, but the names are too significant for me to place them in the "small deals" section. Dinwiddie being waived is intriguing, but I doubt he sees more than sixth-man minutes for any team he signs with.

Minor Deals

Raptors take a flier on Ochai Agbaji

Full Details: Raptors receive Agbaji and Kelly Olynyk; Jazz receive Kira Lewis, Otto Porter, first-round pick

Fantasy Implications: Maybe Agbaji sees a bigger role, but I don't really buy him as a fantasy-relevant player. Olynyk is a toss-up, but he doesn't fit Toronto's new timeline. But this could be the trade that helps get Taylor Hendricks more minutes.

Timberwolves bolster backcourt depth with Monte Morris

Full Details: Pistons send out Morris; Timberwolves send Troy Brown, Shake Milton, second-round pick

Fantasy Implications: All three players involved have upside for bigger roles, but none project to be fantasy relevant.

Boston adds frontcourt depth with Xavier Tillman

Full Details: Celtics send out two second-round picks and Lamar Stevens; Grizzlies send Tillman

Fantasy Implications: Tillman has struggled with a knee issue for much of the year and wasn't playing a consistent 20+ minute role with the Grizzlies. In Boston, there's more talent ahead of him, so he might need to be dropped in fantasy.

Pistons trade for Simone Fontecchio

Full Details: Pistons receive Fontecchio; Jazz receive Kevin Knox, a second-round pick and draft rights to Gabriele Procida

Fantasy Implications: Fontecchio's role is probably going to be similar in Detroit as it was in Utah. Knox might not be a part of the Jazz's rotation.

Three-team deal sends Royce O'Neale and David Roddy to Suns

Full Details: O'Neale and Roddy to Suns; Three second-round picks, Keita Bates-Diop and Jordan Goodwin to Nets; Pick swap, Yuta Watanabe and Chemezie Metu to Grizzlies

Fantasy Implications: I think O'Neale's role will be roughly the same in Phoenix. Maybe Goodwin does something mildly intriguing in Brooklyn. Watanabe and Metu are worth keeping light tabs on for deep leagues.

Cam Payne swapped for Pat Bev

Full Details: Bucks get Beverely; 76ers get Payne and a second-rounder

Fantasy Implications: None, really.

Doug McDermott to Pacers

Full Details: Pacers receive McDermott; Spurs receive second-round pick and Marcus Morris (who is expected to be bought out)

Fantasy Implications: McDermott could see increased minutes here and there, but he's not worth adding for fantasy.

Jaden Springer to Celtics

Full Details: Celtics get Springer; 76ers get second-rounder

Fantasy Implications: None.

Dalano Banton sent to Portland

Full Details: Trail Blazers get Banton; Celtics get second-rounder

Fantasy Implications: None.

Pacers add Cory Joseph

Full Details: Pacers get Joseph and cash; Warriors get second-rounder

Fantasy Implications: None.