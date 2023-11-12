NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, November 12 - Main Slate

This article is part of our DraftKings NBA series.

Slate Overview (Main Slate)

DAL at NOP: Pelicans on a four-game slide.

DET at CHI: Pistons on a seven-game slide.

DEN at HOU: Nuggets have won four straight; Rockets have won five straight.

MIA at SAS: Heat on four-game win streak; Spurs on four-game slide.

OKC at PHX: Suns are 1-3 at home.

MIN at GSW: Timberwolves on five-game win streak; Warriors on two-game slide.

POR at LAL: Blazers on two-game slide; Lakers 3-0 at home.

For the latest spreads and over/unders, visit RotoWire's NBA Odds page. There you can also find player props, futures, picks, articles and sportsbook bonus codes.

Injuries to Monitor

For all the latest updates, visit RotoWire's NBA Injury News page and our comprehensive NBA Injury Report.

DAL - Maxi Kleber (toe): OUT

Dwight Powell is up for a boost.

NOP - Herbert Jones (leg), Naji Marshall (knee): Questionable; CJ McCollum (chest), Jose Alvarado (ankle), Trey Murphy (knee): OUT

Jordan Hawkins continues to start in place of McCollum. Dyson Daniels, Kira Lewis, Matt Ryan and Larry Nance could also continue to see added opportunity.

DET - Alec Burks (forearm), Jaden Ivey (illness): Questionable; Bojan Bogdanovic (calf), Isaiah Livers (ankle), Monte Morris (quadriceps), Joe Harris (shoulder), Jalen Duren (ankle): OUT

Marcus Sasser, Marvin Bagley and Ausar Thompson are likely to see extra playing time.

CHI - Patrick Williams (finger): Probable; Alex Caruso (toe): Questionable

Jevon Carter could see more action.

DEN - Jamal Murray (hamstring): OUT

Reggie Jackson will continue to start.

HOU - Amen Thompson (ankle): OUT

Tari Eason and Jeff Green should see a boost off the bench.

MIA - Jimmy Butler (personal): Questionable; Tyler Herro (ankle): OUT

Duncan Robinson is up for another start in place of Herro. Jaime Jaquez and Josh Richardson are also up for added playing time, especially if Butler is out.

SAS - Tre Jones (hamstring): Questionable

Malaki Branham should see extra opportunity.

PHX - Bradley Beal (back): Probable; Eric Gordon (shoulder): Questionable; Devin Booker (calf): OUT

Grayson Allen is expected to start in place of Booker. Jordan Goodwin and Josh Okogie could also get a boost.

MIN - Anthony Edwards (illness), Naz Reid (neck): Questionable; Jordan McLaughlin (knee): OUT

Kyle Anderson and Shake Milton are in line to step up.

POR - Scoot Henderson (ankle), Anfernee Simons (thumb), Malcolm Brogdon (hamstring): OUT

Skylar Mays and Shaedon Sharpe are set to start.

LAL - Jaxson Hayes (ankle), Anthony Davis (hip): Probable; LeBron James (calf): Questionable; Gabe Vincent (knee), Jarred Vanderbilt (heel): OUT

Rui Hachimura, Cam Reddish and Christian Wood remain in line to step up.

Elite Players

Guards

Fred VanVleet, Rockets ($7,600) vs. Nuggets

VanVleet continues to impress with his new squad, averaging 16.1 points, 3.6 rebounds and 8.4 assists on the season, including four games with more than 40 DK points and a high of 53 on two occasions. He faces an advantageous matchup against the Nuggets, who are missing starting point guard, Jamal Murray.

Brandon Ingram, Pelicans ($8,500) vs. Mavericks

Ingram is coming off a major performance, where he delivered 31 points, six rebounds, five assists and a block, for a total of 47.5 DK points. He is averaging 23.0 points, 5.3 rebounds and 4.7 assists on the season and faces a good opportunity to excel against the Mavs, who are allowing opposing shooting guards to hit an average of 48.6 percent from the field, which is fifth highest in the league. He must also continue to step up his offensive presence in the absence of CJ McCollum.

Forwards/Centers

DeMar DeRozan, Bulls ($7,200) vs. Pistons

DeRozan has topped 40 DK points in back-to-back games and should keep up the strong play against the Pistons, who are missing a number of players, including key rim protection, with the absence of Jalen Duren. The Pistons are also giving up a league-most 29.5 free-throw attempts per game.

Zion Williamson, Pelicans ($8,800) vs. Mavericks

Williamson is averaging 22.1 points, 7.1 rebounds and 4.1 assists on the season and delivered a high of 51.5 DK points on November 6, against the Nuggets. Williamson has a solid chance to pad his stats against the Mavericks, who are giving up the league's fourth-most rebounds to opposing power forwards and the league's fifth-most offensive rebounds per game.

Anthony Davis, Lakers ($9,700) vs. Trail Blazers

Davis dropped 40.8 DK points, with 18 points, 11 rebounds, four assists and a block, in 36 minutes last game, after missing the game prior. He faces a great opportunity to thrive against the Trail Blazers, who are giving up the league's third-most points and sixth-most rebounds per game to opposing centers. Davis could also have to take a more dominant approach to the offense if LeBron James is sidelined.

Expected Chalk

Luka Doncic, Mavericks ($11,800) at Pelicans

Doncic has been on an absolute tear to start the season, averaging 32.9 points, 8.9 rebounds, 8.4 assists and 1.3 steals, through nine appearances. He topped 60 DK points in each of the last two games and six times on the season, including three games with more than 70. He is likely to keep up the impressive play against the Pelicans, who are shorthanded in the backcourt and are allowing opposing point guards to shoot 43.0 percent from deep, which is third-highest in the league.

Value Picks

Shake Milton, Timberwolves ($3,200) at Warriors

Milton is averaging 5.3 points, 1.9 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 0.9 steals, in 15.5 minutes per game, but he could be up for a significant boost if Anthony Edwards is sidelined. He also has a good chance to pad his stats, as the Warriors are giving up the league's eighth-most free-throw attempts to opposing point guards.

Cam Reddish, Lakers ($4,200) vs. Trail Blazers

Reddish is coming off his third start of the season and finished with 17 points, three rebounds and three steals, in 28 minutes of action. He will likely continue to see added opportunity as the Lakers remain shorthanded, and he should do well against the Trail Blazers, who are also shorthanded in the backcourt.

Kyle Anderson, Timberwolves ($4,800) at Warriors

Anderson is averaging 7.4 points, 3.9 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 1.1 steals, in 25.9 minutes per game. He could be up for added responsibility if Naz Reid and/or Anthony Edwards are sidelined, and he faces a favorable matchup against the Warriors, who are allowing opposing small forwards to shoot an average of 49.0 percent from the field.

Derrick Jones, Mavericks ($4,600) at Pelicans

Jones is coming off one of his best games of the season, where he totaled 11 points, 10 rebounds, three assists and three steals, for a season-high 36.0 DK points. He has a good chance to pad his stats against the Pelicans, who are giving up the league's second-most rebounds per game.

Andre Drummond, Bulls ($3,600) vs. Pistons

Drummond continues to offer a solid front-court presence off the bench, averaging 6.1 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.2 steals, in 13.6 minutes per game. He faces a good opportunity to stand out against his former club, as the Pistons are shorthanded in the frontcourt.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Dan Bruno plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: duelingdan.