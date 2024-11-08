Fantasy Basketball
Kira Lewis

Kira Lewis News: Scores 18 in G League

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 8, 2024

Lewis logged 18 points (7-16 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five assists, three rebounds and one steal across 29 minutes during Capital City's 104-95 loss to College Park on Friday.

Despite getting waived by the Washington Wizards less than a month ago, Lewis found an opportunity with their G League affiliate. He and Justin Champagnie led Capital City in points with 18 each scored Friday. Lewis will look to demonstrate some of the potential he showed in his first year at New Orleans before later seasons saw his statistical output diminish.

Kira Lewis
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
