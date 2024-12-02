Kobe Bufkin News: Limited role continues Monday
Bufkin chipped in 10 points (4-4 FG, 2-3 FT), two rebounds and one assist over 12 minutes during Monday's 124-112 win over the Pelicans.
Bufkin scored double-digits for the first time this season, continuing his modest start to the campaign. Although he possesses an intriguing skill set, Bufkin has yet to carve out a sizeable role. His long-term prospects remain upbeat, however, it appears his only chance of playing consistent minutes this season will be if and when injuries befall those ahead of him in the rotation.
