NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, March 30

Slate Overview

BOS at NOP: Celtics on two-game slide; Pelicans 7-3 in last 10 games

MEM at ORL: Grizzlies on two-game slide; Magic on three-game slide

MIL at ATL: Bucks on two-game slide; Hawks on four-game win streak

Injuries to Monitor

NOP - Dyson Daniels (knee): Probable; Jose Alvarado (oblique), Brandon Ingram (knee): OUT

Naji Marshall and Jordan Hawkins remain up for a boost.

MEM - Santi Aldama (illness), John Konchar (heel): Doubtful; Vince Williams (knee), Marcus Smart (finger), Desmond Bane (back): OUT

Scotty Pippen and GG Jackson continue to handle greater roles. Trey Jemison and Lamar Stevens also get more action.

ORL - Gary Harris (foot), Jonathan Isaac (hamstring): OUT

Cole Anthony and Moritz Wagner are up for a boost.

MIL - Giannis Antetokounmpo (hamstring), Khris Middleton (ankle), Patrick Beverley (wrist): Probable; Damian Lillard (personal): OUT

Patrick Beverley, Pat Connaughton and AJ Green are in line for more minutes.

ATL - Jalen Johnson (ankle): Questionable; Onyeka Okongwu (toe), Kobe Bufkin (toe), Trae Young (finger): OUT

Vit Krejci and De'Andre Hunter remain up for a boost.

Elite Players

Guards

Dejounte Murray, Hawks ($9,700) vs. Bucks

Murray is coming off a massive performance with 44 points, seven rebounds, seven assists, two steals and a block for a total of 70.8 DK points. The impressive outing is only the latest in a red-hot stretch, where Murray is averaging 28.0 points, 4.9 rebounds, 9.4 assists and 2.6 assists over the last 10 games, including seven with more than 50 DK points. He has a good opportunity to keep rolling against the Bucks, who are shorthanded in the backcourt, and who give up the league's sixth-most points per game to opposing point guards.

Jaylen Brown, Celtics ($8,200) at Pelicans

Brown is averaging 28.0 points, 5.5 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 1.8 steals across his last 10 appeaerances, including four with at least 45 DK points and a high of 70. He faces an advantageous matchup against the Pelicans, who are shorthanded at the wing, and he should do well after delivering 50.3 DK points in his previous encounter with the Pelicans.

Forwards/Centers

Jayson Tatum, Celtics ($9,800) at Pelicans

Tatum topped 50 DK points in four of his last five appearances, including a high of 60.5, while averaging 31.0 points, 7.4 rebounds, 5.4 assists, 1.8 steals and 1.0 blocks over that span. He has a great chance to continue to thrive against the Pelicans, who give up the league's sixth-most three-pointers per game.

Zion Williamson, Pelicans ($8,900) vs. Celtics

Williamson continues to lead the way for his squad, scoring more than 25 points in eight of the last 10 games, while also reaching the 55 DK-point mark three times within that span. He faces a tough matchup against the Celtics, but he should still find room to stand out, as they give up the league's seventh-most offensive rebounds per game.

Paolo Banchero, Magic ($8,400) vs. Grizzlies

Banchero is averaging 20.2 points, 6.6 rebounds, 5.7 assists and 0.9 steals over the last 10 games, including a high of 54.5 DK points. He faces a tough matchup against the Grizzlies' frontcourt, but he is likely to find an opportunity to prosper nonetheless, as they give up the league's sixth-most points and second-most rebounds per game to opposing power forwards.

Expected Chalk

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bucks ($11,000) at Hawks

Antetokounmpo is listed as probable for action, after averaging 28.8 points, 15.8 rebounds, 6.0 assists and 1.5 blocks over the last four outings, including a high of 82.8 DK points in the game-before last. He has a great opportunity to shine against the Hawks, who remain shorthanded in the frontcourt, and who give up the league's third-highest field-goal percentage per game. Antetokounmpo also finished with 68.8 DK points in his previous encounter with the Hawks.

Mid-Range Money

Bogdan Bogdanovic, Hawks ($6,400) vs. Bucks

Bogdanovic produced 42.3 DK points on 24 points, seven rebounds, five assists and a steal in the last game, and he is averaging 18.0 points, 4.0 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 1.2 steals across five games, as he continues to step up for his shorthanded squad. He should continue to excel against the Bucks, who are shorthanded in the backcourt, and who do not do a great job of containing opposing wing players.

Brook Lopez, Bucks ($5,100) at Hawks

Lopez is averaging 10.9 points, 4.8 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.3 steals across the last 10 games, including eight with at least 20 DK points and a high of 42.8. He is up for a favorable matchup against the Hawks, who give up the league's seventh-most points in the paint per game.

Value Picks

Cole Anthony, Magic ($4,900) vs. Grizzlies

Anthony is averaging 12.5 points, 4.0 rebounds and 2.6 assists over the last 10 games, including a high of 47.3 DK points in the game-before last. He has another chance to stand out against the Grizzlies, who remain significantly shorthanded, and who give up the league's fourth-highest three-point shooting percentage per game.

Pat Connaughton, Bucks ($3,300) at Hawks

Connaughton should be up for extra playing time as the Bucks are shorthanded in the backcourt. He is averaging 7.9 points, 4.2 rebounds and 3.3 assists across 15 games this season where he saw at least 25 minutes of action. he also has a favorable matchup against the Hawks, who give up the league's third-most points per game.

Moritz Wagner, Magic ($3,500) vs. Grizzlies

Wagner topped 23 DK points in three of the last five games, including a high of 27.8 in the last outing. He faces a good chance to make his mark once again, as the Magic are shorthanded in the frontcourt, and he goes up against a shorthanded Grizzlies squad. The Grizzlies also give up the league's seventh-most rebounds per game to opposing centers.