NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, March 27

Slate Overview

GSW at ORL: Warriors 4-6 in last 10 games; Magic 7-3 in last 10 games

BKN at WAS: Nets 2-8 in last 10 games; Wizards on three-game win streak

CLE at CHA: Cavs 4-6 in last 10 games; Hornets on five-game slide

POR at ATL: Trail Blazers on seven-game slide; Hawks on two-game win streak

LAC at PHI: Clippers on two-game slide; 76ers 4-6 in last 10 games

NYK at TOR: Knicks on two-game win streak; Raptors on 11-game slide

IND at CHI: Pacers 6-4 in last 10 games; Bulls on three-game slide

DET at MIN: Pistons on seven-game slide; Timberwolves 7-3 in last 10 games

HOU at OKC: Rockets on nine-game win streak; Thunder 8-2 in last 10 games

LAL at MEM: Lakers on four-game win streak; Grizzlies 3-7 in last 10 games

Injuries to Monitor

GSW - Trayce Jackson-Davis (knee), Jonathan Kuminga (knee): Questionable

Klay Thompson and Gary Payton could be up for more playing time.

ORL - Caleb Houstan (ankle): Questionable; Gary Harris (foot): OUT

Cole Anthony is up for a boost.

BKN - Cam Thomas (back): Questionable; Cameron Johnson (toe), Dennis Smith (hip): OUT

Lonnie Walker and Day'Ron Sharpe are in line for more opportunities.

WAS - Tyus Jones (back): OUT

Corey Kispert and Jared Butler should continue to get a boost.

CLE - Max Strus (knee): Questionable; Dean Wade (knee), Donovan Mitchell (nose): OUT

Caris LeVert, Georges Niang and Isaac Okoro should continue to get a boost.

CHA - LaMelo Ball (ankle), Mark Williams (back), Seth Curry (ankle), Cody Martin (ankle): OUT

Vasilije Micic is up for another start. Davis Bertans and Grant Williams continue to see more action.

POR - Deandre Ayton (elbow), Matisse Thybulle (ankle): Questionable; Jerami Grant (hamstring): Doubtful; Anfernee Simons (knee), Malcolm Brogdon (elbow): OUT

Kris Murray, Scoot Henderson and Dalano Banton remain up for more playing time.

ATL - Dejounte Murray (back): Questionable; Onyeka Okongwu (toe), Kobe Bufkin (toe), Trae Young (finger), Jalen Johnson (ankle): OUT

Vit Krejci and De'Andre Hunter are up for a boost.

PHI - Kelly Oubre (shoulder): Questionable; Robert Covington (knee), Joel Embiid (knee), De'Anthony Melton (back): OUT

Mo Bamba, Kyle Lowry, Cameron Payne and Buddy Hield pick up the slack.

NYK - Mitchell Robinson (ankle): Probable; Alec Burks (shoulder): Questionable; OG Anunoby (elbow), Julius Randle (shoulder): OUT

Josh Hart and Precious Achiuwa continue to pick up added responsibilities. Miles McBride is up for another start.

TOR - Immanuel Quickley (personal), RJ Barrett (personal), Chris Boucher (knee), Scottie Barnes (hand), Jakob Poeltl (finger): OUT

Bruce Brown, Kelly Olynyk, Gradey Dick and Ochai Agbaji should continue to see bigger roles.

IND - T.J. McConnell (ankle), Aaron Nesmith (knee): Questionable

Ben Sheppard and Doug McDermott could be up for extra minutes.

CHI - Alex Caruso (toe): Questionable

DET - Marcus Sasser (illness): Probable; Cade Cunningham (knee), Jaden Ivey (knee): Questionable; Simone Fontecchio (toe), Quentin Grimes (knee): OUT

Troy Brown and Tosan Evbuomwan expected to start.

MIN - Anthony Edwards (finger), Rudy Gobert (ribs): Questionable; Karl-Anthony Towns (knee): OUT

Naz Reid remains up for more responsibility. Nickeil Alexander-Walker and Kyle Anderson get a boost if Edwards is out.

HOU - Alperen Sengun (ankle), Cam Whitmore (knee): OUT

Amen Thompson, Jeff Green and Jock Landale must continue to step up.

OKC - Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (quadriceps): OUT

Cason Wallace is expected to start.

LAL - LeBron James (ankle): Probable; Anthony Davis (knee): Questionable; Jarred Vanderbilt (foot), Christian Wood (knee): OUT

Jaxson Hayes and Taurean Prince are in line for more action.

MEM - John Konchar (heel), Vince Williams (knee): Doubtful; Luke Kennard (personal), Marcus Smart (finger), Ziaire Williams (hip): OUT

Scotty Pippen and GG Jackson continue to handle greater roles. Trey Jemison and Lamar Stevens also get more action.

Elite Players

Guards

Jalen Brunson, Knicks ($9,400) at Raptors

Brunson topped 40 DK points in four of the last five games, including a high of 59.5, while averaging 29.4 points, 3.4 rebounds, 6.4 assists and 1.2 steals over that span. He should continue to thrive against the injury-riddled Raptors, who give up the league's seventh-most points per game.

Jalen Green, Rockets ($8,900) at Thunder

Green remains on a major hot streak, averaging 32.4 points, 7.0 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 1.4 steals and 1.0 blocks over the last five games, including three with more than 50 DK points and a high 67.5. He faces an advantageous matchup against the Thunder, who are shorthanded in the backcourt, and who give up the league's fourth-most rebounds per game to opposing shooting guards.

Forwards/Centers

Kawhi Leonard, Clippers ($8,400) at 76ers

Leonard is averaging 24.0 points, 4.4 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.2 steals over the last five games, going over 35 DK points in each, but also remaining under 40. He has a great chance to come up bigger against the 76ers, who remain shorthanded in the frontcourt, and who give up the league's fifth-most offensive rebounds per game. He may also have something extra to show against his former championship coach, Nick Nurse.

Paolo Banchero, Magic ($8,700) vs. Warriors

Banchero is averaging 21.1 points, 6.1 rebounds and 6.3 assists over the last 10 games, including eight with more than 35 DK points and a high of 54.5. He has a good chance to pad his stats against the Warriors, who give up the league's most rebounds per game to opposing power forwards. Banchero also totaled 57.5 DK points in his previous meeting against the Warriors.

Nikola Vucevic, Bulls ($8,500) vs. Pacers

Vucevic continues to deliver a consistent effort down low, averaging 18.9 points, 10.0 rebounds and 3.3 assists over the last 10 games, including two with more than 50 DK points. He should stand out against the Pacers, who give up the league's most points in the paint per game.

Expected Chalk

LeBron James, Lakers ($10,200) at Grizzlies

James missed the last game but is listed as probable to go against the Grizzlies. He averaged a whopping 25.8 points, 8.2 rebounds and 8.8 assists over his previous five outings, including four games with more than 50 DK points and a high of 67. He faces a great opportunity to shine against the struggling and shorthanded Grizzlies, who give up the league's fifth-highest three-point percentage per game.

Mid-Range Money

Mikal Bridges, Nets ($7,100) at Wizards

Bridges has been producing modestly, averaging 16.5 points, 4.1 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.0 steals over the last 10 games, going over 40 DK points once, with a high of 46.8 in that span. He faces an excellent opportunity to break out for big-time performance against the Wizards, who give up the league's most points and most rebounds per game.

Kyle Anderson, Timberwolves ($5,300) vs. Pistons

Despite moving back to a bench role, Anderson surpassed 30 DK points in each of the last two games, while he is averaging 9.2 points, 5.2 rebounds, 5.6 assists, 1.6 steals and 1.0 blocks over the last five games. He enters a favorable matchup against the Pistons, who give up the league's second-most free throws per game, and he could also get a boost if Anthony Edwards is out.

Franz Wagner, Magic ($6,400) vs. Warriors

Wagner is averaging 16.4 points, 4.2 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.1 steals over the last 10 games, including a high of 42.3. He should come up with solid showing against the Warriors, who give up the league's fourth-most points per game to opposing small forwards.

Value Picks

Cole Anthony, Magic ($4,400) vs. Warriors

Anthony is averaging 11.6 points, 4.0 rebounds and 2.5 assists over the last 10 games, including five with more than 20 DK points and two over 30, including 36.3 in the previous outing. Anthony should pick up extra playing time in the absence of Gary Harris.

Bruno Fernando, Hawks ($4,400) vs. Trail Blazers

Fernando continues to step up for the Hawks' shorthanded frontcourt, averaging 7.5 points, 6.5 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.1 steals over the last 10 games, including two with more than 30 DK points. He is likely to prosper against the Trail Blazers, who give up the league's sixth-most points per game to opposing centers. The Blazers are also expected to be shorthanded in the frontcourt.

