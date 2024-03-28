NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 28

This article is part of our DraftKings NBA series.

Slate Overview

BOS at ATL: Celtics 9-1 in last 10 games; Hawks on three-game win streak

MIL at NOP: Bucks 17-18 on road; Pelicans 7-3 in last 10 games

For the latest spreads and over/unders, visit RotoWire's NBA Odds page. There you can also find player props, futures, picks, articles and sportsbook bonus codes.

Injuries to Monitor

For all the latest updates, visit RotoWire's NBA Injury News page and our comprehensive NBA Injury Report.

BOS - Xavier Tillman (knee), Jrue Holiday (shoulder), Al Horford (toe): Questionable

Payton Pritchard, Sam Hauser and Luke Kornet could be in line for more playing time.

ATL - Dejounte Murray (back): Questionable; Onyeka Okongwu (toe), Kobe Bufkin (toe), Trae Young (finger), Jalen Johnson (ankle): OUT

Vit Krejci and De'Andre Hunter remain up for a boost.

MIL - Giannis Antetokounmpo (hamstring), Khris Middleton (ankle), Patrick Beverley (wrist): Probable

NOP - Jose Alvarado (oblique), Dyson Daniels (knee), Brandon Ingram (knee): OUT

Naji Marshall, Jordan Hawkins and Larry Nance pick up additional minutes.

Elite Players

Guards

Derrick White, Celtics ($7,600) at Hawks

White missed the last game but is expected to be back in action against the Hawks. He averaged 18.8 points, 6.8 rebounds, 8.0 assists, 1.0 steals and 1.0 blocks across his last five appearances, including three with more than 40 DK points and a high of 61.5. He faces a great opportunity to stand out against the Hawks, who concede the league's fourth-most points per game.

Jaylen Brown, Celtics ($8,400) at Hawks

Brown is averaging 29.2 points, 5.6 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 2.2 steals across his last five appearances, including three with more than 45 DK points and a high of 53.8. He is up for a fantastic chance to shine against the Hawks, who give up the league's third-highest field-goal percentage to opponents. Brown is also averaging 20.0 points, 5.7 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.3 steals over three encounters with the Hawks this season.

Forwards/Centers

Jayson Tatum, Celtics ($9,900) at Hawks

Tatum and the Celtics face the second of back-to-back meetings with the Hawks, after he amassed 60.5 DK points, with 37 points, eight rebounds, five assists, two steals and a block in their previous encounter. Tatum has topped 50 DK points in five of his last eight appearances and should thrive once again against the Hawks, who give up the league's fourth-most free throws per game.

Zion Williamson, Pelicans ($8,900) vs. Bucks

Williamson surpassed 50 DK points in each of the last two outings and is averaging 26.0 points, 7.5 rebounds, 4.5 assists, 1.5 steals and 0.9 blocks over the last 10 games. He faces a tough matchup against the Bucks' frontcourt, but he must continue to step up for his squad in the absence of Ingram, who is their second-leading scorer.

Kristaps Porzingis, Celtics ($7,700) at Hawks

Porzingis is averaging 18.3 points, 5.0 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 1.0 steals and 1.5 blocks, with a high of 38 DK points, through four outings since returning from a five-game absence. He is up for a great opportunity to prosper against the Hawks, who are shorthanded in the frontcourt, and who give up the league's seventh-most points in the paint and the fifth-most rebounds per game to opposing centers.

Expected Chalk

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bucks ($11,100) at Pelicans

Antetokounmpo continues to stuff the stat sheet, topping 80 DK points twice within his last 10 appearances, while averaging 30.3 points, 12.7 rebounds, 7.0 assists and 1.0 blocks per game over that span. He should continue to excel with a matchup against the Pelicans, after he produced 56.5 DK points in their previous meeting.

Mid-Range Money

Payton Pritchard, Celtics ($5,800) at Hawks

Pritchard is on a roll, averaging 18.4 points, 3.6 rebounds and 6.6 assists over the last five games, going over 30 DK points in each outing. He picked up two starts within that stretch and could be up another shot at extended playing time as the Celtics have a few players listed as questionable for action. Additionally, the Hawks give up the league's most three-pointers per game to opposing point guards and are also shorthanded in the backcourt.

Trey Murphy, Pelicans ($6,200) vs. Bucks

Murphy is looking at a fourth consecutive start in the absence of Ingram, after he averaged 12.7 points, 7.3 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.7 blocks through the last three games. He enters a favorable matchup against the Bucks, who give up the league's second-most points per game to opposing shooting guards.

Value Picks

Pat Connaughton, Bucks ($3,200) at Pelicans

Connaughton continues to chip in good support off the bench, averaging 7.0 points, 2.9 rebounds and 2.6 assists over the last 10 games, including a high of 28 DK points. He faces a favorable matchup against the Pelicans' second unit, as they are shorthanded a couple of backcourt players.

Naji Marshall, Pelicans ($4,300) vs. Bucks

Marshall is averaging 9.4 points, 4.5 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.0 steals across the last 10 games, including five with more than 20 DK points and two with at least 30. He is up for a boost in responsibility as the Pelicans are missing a few key players from their rotation, and he should find room to make an impact against the Bucks' second unit, which does not feature a lot of size.

Jonas Valanciunas, Pelicans ($4,600) vs. Bucks

Valanciunas has been relatively quiet lately, but he is still producing well, averaging 6.4 points, 6.9 rebounds and 1.4 assists over the last 10 games, including going over 20 DK points in three of the five most recent outings. He must step up against the Bucks' frontcourt and has proven he can rise to the challenge, after he delivered 36.5 DK points in their previous meeting.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Dan Bruno plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: duelingdan.