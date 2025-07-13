Kyshawn George News: Stuffs stat sheet in SL win

George recorded 10 points (4-16 FG, 1-8 3Pt, 1-2 FT), nine rebounds, six assists and five steals in 31 minutes during Sunday's 102-96 Summer League win over the Nets.

George put together a solid all-around performance Sunday, posting a game-high in steals while matching a game-high in assists. George also did well on the glass, grabbing nine rebounds. While he put together an impressive stat line, he struggled to score efficiently, logging 10 points on 25 percent from the floor.