Malcolm Brogdon Injury: Goes to locker room Thursday

Brogdon (undisclosed) went back to the locker room prior to the start of the fourth quarter during Thursday's game against Dallas, Varun Shankar of The Washington Post reports.

Brogdon will finish with 16 points (5-12 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 4-6 FT), four rebounds, two assists and a block across 25 minutes if he's unable to return. The veteran guard was deemed questionable prior to the contest due to right knee soreness, though it is unclear if the knee issue is the reason for his visit to the locker room. In Brogdon's absence, Carlton Carrington and Jared Butler will likely pick up the slack.