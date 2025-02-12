Malcolm Brogdon Injury: Leaves early with ankle sprain

Brogdon exited Wednesday's 134-130 overtime loss to the Pacers after sustaining a left ankle sprain, Josh Robbins of The Athletic reports.

Brogdon couldn't put any weight on his left leg as he was helped back to the locker room in the fourth quarter, but he's apparently avoided any structural damage to his ankle. He'll have nine days to recover before the Wizards' season resumes Feb. 21 against Milwaukee following the All-Star break. Brogdon logged 12 points (5-9 FG, 2-2 FT) and six assists across 15 minutes before exiting.