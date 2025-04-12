Malcolm Brogdon Injury: Not playing Sunday

Brogdon (ankle) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Heat.

Brogdon will end up missing the final 28 games of the regular season due to a left ankle sprain. The 32-year-old guard out of Virginia appeared in only 24 regular-season games (13 starts) for the Wizards, averaging 12.7 points, 4.1 assists and 3.8 rebounds in 23.5 minutes per game while shooting a career-worst 28.6 percent from three-point range. Brogdon enters the offseason as an unrestricted free agent and should garner interest from teams looking to add a veteran guard to its rotation.